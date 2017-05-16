Ikeme battles Enyeama as Nigerian Pitch Awards releases list of nominees

Who was the better goalkeeper between Vincent Enyeama and Carl Ikeme in 2016? Nigerians may not agree on the right answer any time soon, but they have the opportunity to know the sports editors’ choices among the many excellent footballers that thronged the stage last season.

Yesterday, organisers of the Nigerian Pitch Awards released names of nominees for the 2016 awards in all the categories with Enyeama and Ikeme battling Ikechukwu Ezenwa for the best goalkeeper award.

For the Defender of the Year Award, Leon Balogun is facing a fierce challenge from William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo for the title, while the Midfielder of the Year contest involves John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi and Etebo Oghenekaro.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Chisom Egbuchulam and Godwin Obaje are the contestants for the Striker of the Year Award, just as Obaje battles Chisom Egbuchulam and Stephen Odey for the NPFL MVP award.

The NWPL award has Osinachi Ohale, Rafiat Sule and Chioma Wogu vying for the title, Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi and Desire Oparanozie are contesting for the Queen of the Pitch Award, while Victor Moses, John Obi Mikel and Kelechi Iheanacho are fighting for the King of the Pitch Award.

Speaking on the awards, SIAO Partners, which collated the votes, said the voting was done by Nigerian sports editors across the 36 states of the federation between April 5 and 23 2017 on Nigerian Pitch Awards website.

“The votes were collated and verified by our team of auditors. We pride ourselves as one of the best accounting and audit firms operating in Nigeria. We have approached this collation process with extreme care and with the standard professional ethics required to sustain the core values of transparency, credibility and integrity. We therefore take professional responsibility for the integrity of the results presented,” the firm, led by Ituah Ighodalo, said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

