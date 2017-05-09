Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IKoyi students molestation: We’ll deal with culprits decisively— LASG – Vanguard

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

IKoyi students molestation: We'll deal with culprits decisively— LASG
Vanguard
Lagos—Following the arrest of four suspects in connection with alleged mass rape at Falomo Senior High School and Ireti Grammar School both in Ikoyi, Lagos State Government has vowed to deal with culprits responsible for the act, decisively.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.