IKoyi students molestation: We’ll deal with culprits decisively— LASG

By Monsur Olowoopejo

Lagos—Following the arrest of four suspects in connection with alleged mass rape at Falomo Senior High School and Ireti Grammar School both in Ikoyi, Lagos State Government has vowed to deal with culprits responsible for the act, decisively.

It would be recalled that male students from the schools went on rampage and molested some female students after the completion of their West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), last Wednesday.

A top government official from the Education ministry told Vanguard yesterday, that: “The police are investigating the criminal aspect of the issue and other related matters. This is towards dealing with the issue holistically.”

Speaking on the Issue, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, added; “The situation is being dealt with. We are looking at the issue holistically. It is not about whether it is mere molestation, clearly, it was a big deal. We are thankful that no rape case actually took place.

“But for daring to go that far, for the molestation and mental injury the two young girls (went through); the situation will be dealt with decisively. So as to send signal to others who might be rascally and intend to attempt such in the future,” he added.

Don’t link Falomo act to our curriculum-Perm Sec

Some residents after the development, have alleged that the nature of the state’s curriculum may have inspired the molestation five days ago.

Debunking the claim, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, argued that there was no textbook that either teach or encourage immoral activities in the curriculum of public and private schools in the state.

Odeyemi, who made the clarification at a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector, noted that he had been inundated with calls that the government approved and included in the curriculum, a Social Studies textbook, “Religion and National Values – Social Studies for Universal Basic Education 7 (JSS I)” by one S.O. Omotuyole.

He argued that the book in reference was a new book which was not part of the books reviewed and approved in year 2013 or at any other time by the Ministry.

He revealed, however, that the Ministry was already in the process of another review, saying: ”We are still collecting books from interested publishers for another round of book review and approvals that will be released later in the year.

“This book, without prejudice to the intention of the writer and the opinion of its publishers, has not been reviewed, recommended nor approved for use in any of the Lagos State public and private secondary schools,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary warned that attempt to attribute the unruly behaviour of a few students in Falomo to any book promoting immorality within the school system was the peak of disservice to a government.

He said government has committed both human and material resources to raising the standard of education in the state.

