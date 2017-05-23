Ikoyi, VI, to Experience Five-day Blackout

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company says there will be a planned outage in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and part of Lagos Island from May 24 to May 28, 2017.

The company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, stated this in a statement on Monday.

He said the outage would enable the maintenance crew from the Transmission Company of Nigeria to address technical issues at Alagbon transmission station.

According to Idemudia, there are technical and maintenance issues to be resolved on various transmission stations, equipment and devices within Alagbon station.

“We want to inform our esteem customers that from Wednesday, May 24 to Sunday, May 28, there will be an outage within Ikoyi, Victoria Island and part of Lagos Island.

“This is to enable TCN maintenance crew to resolve some technical issues within Alagbon transmission stations.”

The EKEDC spokesman said the company highly regretted any inconveniences caused by the outage.

He promised that supply would be restored as soon as the maintenance was successfully completed.

Last month, TCN said it installed a new 66MVA transformer at the Alagbon transmission station in Ikoyi, adding that there were three 60MVAs and two 66MVA transformers at the station.

