Ikpeazu inaugurates scholarship board

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia said the state’s scholarship board was the flagship enterprise of his administration because of its role in the development of education in the state.

Ikpeazu, who stated this while inaugurating the board in Umuahia on Monday, said the board had provided many youths in the state with the opportunity to earn quality education.

According to him, human capacity building programmes are necessary for raising relevant manpower for the achievement of the State Government’s development agenda.

The governor said that the board was set up to drive the agenda of providing succour to the most vulnerable in the state, who desired to acquire education.

He said that he was confident that the board would evolve innovations and programmes that would place Abia ahead of other states.

Ikpeazu said that the State Government would provide the funds and resources the board would need to function effectively.

The Chairman of the board, Prof. Samuel Igwe, disclosed that the board had evolved a programme which had been designed to send 50,000 youths to school.

Igwe thanked the State Government for the opportunity to serve, noting that the board would support the government’s plan to leave its footprints on the sands of time.

