Ikpeazu parleys with Navy – Vanguard

May 2, 2017


Ikpeazu parleys with Navy
ABA– Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has asked the Nigerian Navy to patronize Igbo made products to boost the country's poor economic situation, which had been relying on foreign goods. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
