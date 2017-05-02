Ikpeazu parleys with Navy – Vanguard
Vanguard
Ikpeazu parleys with Navy
Vanguard
ABA– Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has asked the Nigerian Navy to patronize Igbo made products to boost the country's poor economic situation, which had been relying on foreign goods. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
