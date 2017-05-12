Ikpeazu Reacts To Supreme Court Victory Over Uche Ogah (Photos)

MyNaijaInfo.com

Ikpeazu Dedicates Supreme Court Victory To Abians. The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has dedicated his victory over Uche Ogah at the Supreme Court to the people of Abia state, who he said stood by him all through the period of litigations. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, Governor …

The post Ikpeazu Reacts To Supreme Court Victory Over Uche Ogah (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

