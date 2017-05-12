Ikpeazu wins again at Supreme Court

Nigeria apex court, the Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Mr Okezie Ikpeazu as the duly elected Governor of Abia state. Consequently, the Court struck out the appeal filed by Mr Uche Ogah, challenging the nomination if Mr. Ikpeazu as the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the 2015 gubernatorial election and his subsequent victory in the poll.

