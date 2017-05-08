Ill-health: Northern governors have abandoned Buhari – Arewa youths
The Northern Youth Leaders’ Forum have slammed the 19 northern governors for not doing enough to protect President Muhammadu Buhari in his moment of trial. The group, in a statement by their national president Alhaji Adamu Mahmuda on Sunday, said they observed that Buhari had been left on his own since the controversy on the […]
