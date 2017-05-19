I’ll make youth empowerment priority – Nwoye

By Brown Chimezie

Chinedu Nwoye is the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Chairmanship aspirant in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos State. The Anambra state born Lagos -based Hospitality and Marketing consultant spoke on his ambition.

Why do you want to contest the Amuwo Odofin Council chairman seat?

I want to contest so as to give Amuwo Odofin people unique service by re-branding the Local government area. If you recall, FESTAC, the headquarters of the local government, played host to dignitaries who participated in Festac77. Other residential Estates like Lekki Gardens, Magodo Estate and others took after FESTAC. Since it became residential area; the master plan of the estate has been abused and distorted by all and sundry. So if we win, we shall try to correct some of these anomalies. We shall try to restore the Estate back to its lost glory. Today FESTAC is no longer what it used to be, you now have problem of insecurity, kidnapping and armed robbery. I want to partner private investors to re-brand Amuwo Odofin by giving it a face-lift.

Do you think you can make it?

It is very simple and possible. Once you are popular, with majority on your side, your tribe really won’t count at all. Remember that the last chairman of the Local Government is not from Lagos State; Honourable Oghene who represents Amuwo Odofin in the House of Reps is from Delta state. Hon. Rita Orji from Ajeromi Ifelodun who represents the area in Reps is also not from Lagos state. Lagos is a cosmopolitan State and according to the constitution, once you have lived up to 10 years in the state you can contest for any office in the state. Once you have clear motive and with God on your side, you will attain your goals

Looking at APGA in Lagos state, do you think it is the right platform to realize your ambition?

APGA is the right place; I wouldn’t like to go to PDP or APC. I’ve been a loyal member of APGA for years. Besides I don’t believe in jumping from one political party to the other. I have been an active member of APGA in Anambra state and in Lagos; I have been active member also. Among other aspirants, I was the first to procure my nomination form. I supported Governor Obiano during his first tenure and will support him to win second term. I have confidence in Barrister Kayode Alabi-led APGA leadership in the state. His leadership quality has re-branded the party in the state and put it on the pedestal of winning election in the state.

As a young man, do you have any plan for the youths in Amuwo?

I have plans for youth empowerment. I have showcased the workability of this policy in my private business where I employed thousands of young persons. Through my outfit, I teach young ones how to be an Entrepreneur and create wealth. So if I become the local government chairman, I will ensure that skill acquisition centers are built in all the wards so that our youth can be trained on how they can earn a living. When fully implemented, this policy will reduce crime rates among youths in the area.

Do you have confidence in LAISEC’s ability to conduct free and fair election?

For now, I have confidence in the newly constituted Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) under the leadership of Justice Ayotunde Philips. I’ve no reason whatsoever to doubt the commission. Though APC is in power, I believe there will be a level playing ground for the political parties in the forthcoming local government poll.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

