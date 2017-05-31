I’ll take Badminton to grassroots, says Professor Faruk

PROVOST, Niger State College of Education, Professor Faruk Rashid Haruna has officially declared his intention to via for the Presidency of the Nigerian Badminton Federation with a promise to develop the game at all levels, including schools, colleges and universities in the country. Professor Faruk who made the declaration in Minna said that his desire […]

