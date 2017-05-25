I’ll win primary election, says chairmanship aspirant

A chairmanship aspirant in All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Mr. Oladipupo Okeyomi, has said he will win the primary election tomorrow.

He said: “My good work will speak for me.”

Okeyomi said he enjoyed residents’ support, adding that they trooped to his office with his billboards, posters, branded T-shirts and fez caps.

He pledged to boost the LCDA’s development in sports, saying he would partner the private sector to create jobs and attract investors.

The aspirant said any serious government would not only generate revenue internally, but would also woo foreign investors.

An APC chieftain in the LCDA, Alhaji Abdulfatai Adedokun, described Okeyomi as “a man of the people”. He said the residents loved him.

Adedokun said the aspirant catered for the aged, disabled and widows, adding that if voted into office, he would prioritise primary health care and education.

The post I’ll win primary election, says chairmanship aspirant appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

