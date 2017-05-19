Illegal activities: Why private jetties cannot be effectively monitored —NPA AGM

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has said that the alleged illegal activities going on at some of the 276 jetties across the country was due to multiple regulatory authorities set over licensing and monitoring of the functions of these facilities.

NPA’s Assistant General Manager, AGM, Western operations, Innocent Ganboro, who made this known in Lagos, said that the NPA, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, are presently empowered to license and monitor private jetties in the country. Ganboro noted that the present situation does not make for effective monitoring of these facilities. He had put the total number of private jetties in the country at 86 but was corrected by the Chairman of the Port Consultative Forum, Kunle Folarin, who said that the number of these facilities was 276.

Ganboro said that NPA is effectively monitoring all the jetties under its supervision and anyone found to go contrary to the stipulated rules and regulations are sanctioned.

The general manager in charge of marine at NIWA , Olusegun Balogun, told Vanguard that he does not have the actual number of private jetties licensed by NIWA, promising to send the details later. Some of the private jetties are alleged to be involved in illegal bunkering, illegal discharge of cargoes and many more.

The post Illegal activities: Why private jetties cannot be effectively monitored —NPA AGM appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

