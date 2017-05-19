Illegal Zimbabwean miners feared dead in SA shaft explosion – Chronicle
Illegal Zimbabwean miners feared dead in SA shaft explosion
Chronicle
ZIMBABWEANS are feared to be among the people who died in a blast that happened at a disused mine in South Africa where 29 bodies have been retrieved while 11 people were rescued. The accident is suspected to have occurred on Thursday last week …
