Illinois House approves $15 minimum wage
Lincoln Courier
Illinois House approves $15 minimum wage
Lincoln Courier
A bill that over five years increases Illinois' minimum wage to $15 an hour was approved Tuesday by the House on a vote of 61-53. Even though tax credits would be available to businesses with 50 employees or fewer to help cover the costs, opponents say …
