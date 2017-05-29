Pages Navigation Menu

ILO tasks developing countries on decent work, review of minimum wage

Posted on May 29, 2017

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has advised the governments of the developing countries to ensure decent works and living wages for workers by reviewing the minimum wage as and when due. Ms Jannie Berg, ILO Senior Economist,  made the call while addressing participants at the Training Course for Media Professionals on “Communicating Labour Rights” in the  […]

