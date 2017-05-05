Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m fully behind you, Uhuru tells aspirants as Jubilee maps out reelection plan – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

I'm fully behind you, Uhuru tells aspirants as Jubilee maps out reelection plan
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta during a meeting with Jubilee Party aspirants from 14 counties at State House, Nairobi, May 5, 2017. /PSCU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday met Jubilee aspirants from 14 …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.