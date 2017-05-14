Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m in Biafra struggle not for money but right of my People – Kanu – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

I'm in Biafra struggle not for money but right of my People – Kanu
Daily Post Nigeria
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that he is in the struggle for secession not to make money but to ensure that the rights of the people of Biafra were restored. Kanu spoke at the weekend at his Afaraukwu

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.