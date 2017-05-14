“I’m in competition with NOBODY,” TBoss Talks Tough

The 2nd runner up in the just concluded Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, Tokunbo ‘Tboss’ Idowu has taken to her social media page on Instagram to declare that she is not competing with anybody. This comes after a mild drama between her fans and fellow housemate, Uriel over Payporte’s false credit of a sold…

The post “I’m in competition with NOBODY,” TBoss Talks Tough appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

