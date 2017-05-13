I’m in Nollywood to stay, declares Canadian-based Nigerian actress .

..Premieres debut movie ‘Unveil’

By Benjamin Njoku

Canadian-based Nigerian film maker cum actress, Vivian Williams whose debut movie, “Unveil” hit the cinemas across the country yesterday, has declared that she’s not only in Nollywood to stay but also, to realize her dream of becoming one of the leading film makers in the country.

The mother of four, who flew into the country last week ahead of yesterday’s release of her film in the cinemas also, expressed enthusiasm, starring alongside notable actors such as Olu Jacobs, Hon Desmond Elliot, Rachel Oniga and Yvonne Jegede in her debut movie, which has been widely described as ‘suspense-filled and “gbedulicious. “ Other stars in the movie are Victor Olaotan, Bola Ninolowo and Emeka Duru.

Previewing the movie to the press last week, at Lancelot Imasuen’s office in Surulere, Vivian said, Ünveil” which is directed by Robert Peters is based on a true life story. She added that the movie was shot in North America and Nigeria.

The story follows an ambitious young woman(Meg) who left Nigeria in search of a better future in North America. After several years of struggling to make ends meet, she decides to return to Nigeria with the hope of reconnecting with her family. In the process, a jealous paternal uncle, while trying to get back at Meg’s mother (Rachel Oniga), who had scorned him, decides to open up a long family secret, which he had kept away from his brother, that Meg is not his daughter. The movie also explores other themes such as betrayal, armed robbery and deceit.

Interestingly, Vivian, who played the lead role in “Unveil|” works in the medical profession. She said, she started acting right from childhood, acting in church and in her school. “Medical profession is something I used to substitute for my not studying Theatre Arts. But the urge to be an actress never left me,” Vivian narrated.

Vivian said, even though she’s not in a hurry to relocate to Nigeria, she’s in Nollywood to stay. “ I will always come home and work and go back to Canada,”she said.

The post I’m in Nollywood to stay, declares Canadian-based Nigerian actress . appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

