‘I’m Just 25. I’m Not Your Role Model’ – Burna Boy Tells Fans

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Dance Hall superstar artiste, BurnaBoy, has taken to his Instagram page to warn those who look up to him as a role model, to stop as he’s just 25. According to him, he’s living his real life and it won’t be determined by how others live theirs. Here’s what he wrote; “I Am NOT your …

The post ‘I’m Just 25. I’m Not Your Role Model’ – Burna Boy Tells Fans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

