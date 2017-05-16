‘I’m just 25, I’m not your role model’ -Burna Boy tells fans

Dance Hall superstar artiste, BurnaBoy, has taken to his Instagram page to warn those who look up to him as a role model, to stop as he’s just 25. According to him, he’s living his real life and it won’t be determined by how others live theirs. Here’s what he wrote; “I Am NOT your …

