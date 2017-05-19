Pages Navigation Menu

I’m not at war with Dogara – Governor Abubakar

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has insisted he is not at war with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. Abubakar, who was speaking in Abuja yesterday, said, “the so-called rift” was the handiwork of political jobbers, whose specialty was to create disagreements between leaders. The Governor maintained that politics in Nigeria […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

