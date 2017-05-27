Pages Navigation Menu

I’m Not In A Competition With Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade – She Baby

She Baby is back to doing music! The singer who left the music scene for acting and subsequently for motherhood says she is back and already dropped a single, CHAMPION which features Oritsefemi.[Download HERE] Speaking about coping with female music weights like Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, the singer c*m actress said; “Life is not …

