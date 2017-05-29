Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m not in a hurry to conduct LG election – Gov Emmanuel

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State said the state government is not in a hurry to conduct local government election because of its financial implication. Emmanuel equally noted that he would not be forced to borrow in order to conduct the election because of pressure from parties and a cross-section of indigenes. He made […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.