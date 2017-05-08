Pages Navigation Menu

“I’m so excited and also a bit scared” – Simi discusses Upcoming Album, Love Triangle, Headies & More in New Interview I WATCH

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye simply known as Simi in an interview with Notjustok TV recently discussed her new single titled “Smile for me” as well as her upcoming album. She revealed the real reason why the album wasn’t released as planned last year, and also the amount of work needed to pull off the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

