Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m that creepy and irresistible, Zainab Zamani sets Instagram on Fire with Raunchy Images

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

US-based Nigerian model Zainab Zamani is setting the Instagram on fire. No day passes without the beautiful and curvy ebony sensation posting a picture that ultimately starts a riot of comments. And you can bet your last buck that most of the comments are as wild as they are punchy. Recently, the model posted what …

The post I’m that creepy and irresistible, Zainab Zamani sets Instagram on Fire with Raunchy Images appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.