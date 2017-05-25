Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m yet to return my diplomatic passport- Mark Woyongo – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

I'm yet to return my diplomatic passport- Mark Woyongo
Myjoyonline.com
A former Interior Minister under the John Mahama administration Mark Woyongo says he is yet to return his diplomatic passport to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as mandated. He said he has failed to submit the passport because
Diplomatic Passports: Baba Jamal Dares Ayorkor BotchwayPeace FM Online
I haven't returned my diplomatic passport – Former Minister admitsPrimenewsghana
Return your diplomatic passports or risk facing our anger – Gov't warns past NDC ministersYEN.COM.GH

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.