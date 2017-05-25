I’m yet to return my diplomatic passport- Mark Woyongo – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
I'm yet to return my diplomatic passport- Mark Woyongo
Myjoyonline.com
A former Interior Minister under the John Mahama administration Mark Woyongo says he is yet to return his diplomatic passport to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as mandated. He said he has failed to submit the passport because …
Diplomatic Passports: Baba Jamal Dares Ayorkor Botchway
I haven't returned my diplomatic passport – Former Minister admits
Return your diplomatic passports or risk facing our anger – Gov't warns past NDC ministers
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!