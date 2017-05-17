Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Imam, wife, 4 children killed in Ijebu-Ode

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A 35-year-old Muslim cleric, Sheikh Yusuf Amzat-Salam, also known as Alfa Abu, his wife and four children were killed by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. The incident occurred at Atiba area of Odogbolu Local Government Area. The eldest child, a girl aged 11, her twin brothers, aged 8 and the last female child, aged 2 were all killed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.