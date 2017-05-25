Pages Navigation Menu

Ime Bishop Umoh, Ibinabo Fiberesima & More attend Monalisa Chinda’s Stage Play “The Concubine” | See Photos

As part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Rivers State, veteran actress Monalisa Chinda took Elechi Amadi‘s play “The Concubine” to stage. The play which was staged on Tuesday starred Segun Arinze, Onyeka Onwenu, Ebele Okaro, Francis Duru and a host of others. In attendance at the play were Ibinabo Fiberesima, Ime Bishop Umoh, Kemen of […]

