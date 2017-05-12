IMF sees significant negative Brexit impact on Irish economy
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Friday, said the Irish economy would face significant negative hit from Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (EU) as barriers to trade damage traditional sectors. The IMF stated in its annual report that Ireland’s economy had been the best performing in the EU in the last three years. […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!