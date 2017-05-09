Pages Navigation Menu

IMF warns of long-term sub-Saharan Africa slowdown

International Monetary Fund

IMF warns of long-term sub-Saharan Africa slowdown
MarketWatch
NAIROBI, Kenya–Sub-Saharan Africa risks becoming poorer in per capita terms after years of fast-paced growth, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday, as the region's economic expansion slows while its population growth continues to accelerate.
Sub Saharan Africa: Restarting the Growth EngineInternational Monetary Fund
Restarting Sub-Saharan Africa's growth engine requires strong policies by StatesThe Standard (press release)
Sub-Saharan Africa economic growth to recover slightly in 2017: IMFReuters
TV360 –TheCable –Independent Online –Business Day (registration)
