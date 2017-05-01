Immigration redeploys 500 personnel from airports – Daily Trust
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Immigration redeploys 500 personnel from airports
Daily Trust
The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has deployed 518 Officers and men of the Service from five International Airports and other formations. This was contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, …
Nigeria Immigration Service redeploys 518 personnel from airports
Sharp Practices: NIS Recalls 518 Officers at Nigerian Airports
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!