Imo Assembly moves against pools operators

*They make money more than telecommunication companies – lawmaker

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state House of Assembly, yesterday, moved against pools betting operators in the state, on alleged fraud and exploitation of the people of the state.

The allegation was brought before the House by Isreal Nnataraonye, representing Mbaitoli state constituency.

However, as a result of this development, the House which was presided over by the Deputy speaker, Mr. Ugonna Ozuruigbo, set up an adhoc committee to interface with the operators of the pools, in which they are expected to exonerate themselves from the allegations levelled against them.

The adhoc committee has it chairman, Mr Nnataraonye, who was the lawmaker that brought the motion. The deputy speaker also gave the adhoc committee 1st June, 2017 to summit it report.

Earlier in his argument, Nnataraonye said:” Mr Speaker, I want to bring to your attention the diversion of Imo state IGR by these pools betting owners. Whereas the owners of these pools are making money more telecommunication companies.

He also alleged that “They use their businesses to exploit and fraud people and their victims have continued to cry out. They have also refused to comply with the rules and regulations, regulating their activities of pools betting in the state.”

