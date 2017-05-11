Imo Assembly threatens commissioner with arrest warrant

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, threatened the state Commissioner for Community Government Council, Mr Innocent Eke, with arrest warrant for failing to appear before it on allegations levelled against him, in connection with creation of autonomous communities in the state.

The lawmakers were peeved after the Speaker, Mr Acho Ihim, read a letter from Eke, saying he would first consult with the governor before appearing in the House.

Reacting, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ugonna Ozuruigbo, suggested that a warrant of arrest should be issued to the commissioner.

He said: “I see this letter as very disheartening and uncalled for, that a former lawmaker, who understands the workings of this House, said he would first meet with the governor before coming to answer us. Mr Speaker, his excuses are not acceptable.”

For the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Lugard Osuji, “We will teach him a lesson of his life. I want to state here that the letter was written in bad faith. The letter was intended to bring the House and the executive to collision.”

However, as part of their resolution, the commissioner was asked to appear before the House for the second time next Tuesday.

The post Imo Assembly threatens commissioner with arrest warrant appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

