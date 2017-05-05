Imo community protests over eze stool tussle

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The people of Ihiagwa autonomous community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, have protested against undue interference in the process of electing a new traditional ruler.

Ihiagwa people, who demonstrated in front of Government House Owerri, also made a copy of their protest letter available to Vanguard in Owerri, and signed by Mr. Geoffrey Opara.

It stated: “Ihiagwa autonomous community has been restive and sitting on a keg of gun powder and ready to explode any moment from now if not properly taken care of by doing justice to the flawed election of February 25, 2017.

“We are talking of the election of Nnaochie III Eze stool, which was not in strict accordance and compliance with the Ihiagwa ancient kingdom autonomous community constitution and Imo State government law on chieftaincy of 2012. “

As contained in their protest letter, they alleged that “the Commissioner for Community Government Council, CGC, Innocent Eke, should stop interfering with the process of selecting a dignified eze for Ihiagwa.”

“We are asking the government to direct the stage managed election conducted by one village out of the other three component villages that should be involved in the election in Ihiagwa be cancelled by your good office.

“That you use your good offices to re-conduct the election to give all the three components villages; Umuelem, Umuchima and Umuezeawula of Ihiagwa the opportunity to choose their next Eze.”

Members of Ihiagwa autonomous community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state, protesting at the front of government House, Owerri, Imo state.

