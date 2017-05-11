Pages Navigation Menu

Imo Customary Court of Appeal president, Justice Okpara is dead

Posted on May 11, 2017

The death has been announced of President of the customary court of Appeal in Imo state, Justice P. I Okpara. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, confirmed that the jurist passed away after a brief illness. Onwuemeodo said, “The governor, His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has received with […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

