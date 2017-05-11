Imo Customary Court of Appeal president, Justice Okpara is dead

The death has been announced of President of the customary court of Appeal in Imo state, Justice P. I Okpara. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, confirmed that the jurist passed away after a brief illness. Onwuemeodo said, “The governor, His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has received with […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

