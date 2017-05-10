Imo State: Police storms kidnappers hideout, rescues three victims

The Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command on Tuesday stormed the dreaded Avu Forest in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state and rescued three kidnap victims unhurt. Southern City News learnt that the policemen equally arrested the victims’ suspected abductors, numbering seven, who held them for days without food and water …

The post Imo State: Police storms kidnappers hideout, rescues three victims appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

