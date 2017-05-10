Pages Navigation Menu

Imo State: Police storms kidnappers hideout, rescues three victims

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command on Tuesday stormed the dreaded Avu Forest in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state and rescued three kidnap victims unhurt. Southern City News learnt that the policemen equally arrested the victims’ suspected abductors, numbering seven, who held them for days without food and water …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

