Imo State University: 31 Students Arrested During Cult Initiation.

Some students of the Imo State University, Owerri, who are suspected cult members have been arrested by the operatives of the state police command after a gun duel between the police and the undergraduates. Andrew Enwerem, the police public relations officer in the state, was quoted as saying that the suspects were apprehended during initiation …

The post Imo State University: 31 Students Arrested During Cult Initiation. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

