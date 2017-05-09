Imo students top JAMB application list in 2017 – The Nation Newspaper
|
Imo students top JAMB application list in 2017
The Nation Newspaper
For the second year running, Imo topped the number of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) applications with 101, 868 in 2017, JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede has disclosed. The registrar said this during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday …
