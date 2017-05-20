Pages Navigation Menu

Impeach Buhari now – BBOG

Posted on May 20, 2017

Aisha Yesufu, one of the strategic conveners of Bring Back Our Grils, BBOG, the pressure group upon which the campaign for the rescue of the over 200 hundred missing Chibok girls was launched and sustained has called for the immediate impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari. She called on the president to resign on failing health […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

