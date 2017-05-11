Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Impeached Delta Speaker, Monday Ovwigho suspended for three months

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The impeached Speaker of Delta State Assembly, Rt.Hon. Monday Ovwigho Igbuya has been suspended for three months, DAILY POST is reporting. Also suspended indefinitely is the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere. Igbuya was impeached over alleged financial high handedness and misappropriation of funds. The member representing Isoko South and the member representing […]

Impeached Delta Speaker, Monday Ovwigho suspended for three months

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.