Impeached Delta Speaker, Monday Ovwigho suspended for three months

The impeached Speaker of Delta State Assembly, Rt.Hon. Monday Ovwigho Igbuya has been suspended for three months, DAILY POST is reporting. Also suspended indefinitely is the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere. Igbuya was impeached over alleged financial high handedness and misappropriation of funds. The member representing Isoko South and the member representing […]

Impeached Delta Speaker, Monday Ovwigho suspended for three months

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

