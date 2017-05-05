Imperial Gate School Holds 9th Inter House Sports

The annual sports competition of the Imperial Gate School recently took place in Lekki, Lagos, with club presentations and special march past that won the admiration of parents and guests.

Speaking at the event, the Head of the School, Mrs. Mabel Ogaraku said the school paid a lot of attention to sports. “Apart from academics, we pay attention to other activities that will make the children well rounded and sports is one of those activities. Our students overtime have been proven to be strong because each year we get to break new records as they enjoy whole concept of sports,” she noted

Ogaraku noted that the annual sports competition brings parents and staff together to celebrate the children. “The competition is not about who wins but about participation, teamwork, fun, sportsmanship and cooperation,” she added. She identified sports as academics booster and was hopeful that talents have been discovered.

Speaking further, the school head said, “For a child to be academically strong there has be a balance. Sports challenge children to be attentive and maintain time management. It makes children alert physically and mentally which is transmitted into education. At this level we encourage and groom children because we know they have hidden talents. All we would like to see is those in government to support sports from grassroots. Their physical appearance will make a difference and if they encourage and support sports, talents would be discovered for the betterment of Nigeria.” At the end of competition, House of Caesar emerged 1st position with 22 Gold, 14 Silver and 17 Bronze House of Windsor, came second with 21 Gold, 18 Silver and 24 bronze while House of Emperor came third with 18 Gold, 27 Silver and 13 Bronze. 4th position went to House of Orleans with 12 Gold, 14 Silver and 18 bronze.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

