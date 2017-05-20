Implement Confab recommendations to end agitation for restructuring – Comrade Aluko urges Buhari

A Member of the 2014 National Conference and an Executive Director, Civil Liberties Organization, Comrade Steve Aluko, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to implement recommendations made at the Confab organised by the immediate past government, to end agitation for restructuring the country. He acknowledged that the Confab was not an entirely perfect exercise, but […]

