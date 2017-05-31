Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Implement national conference report – Afenifere tells Osinbajo – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Implement national conference report – Afenifere tells Osinbajo
NAIJ.COM
The pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has urged acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, to commence the process for the implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 national conference. READ ALSO: Okorocha fires all commissioners, 27 local …
Afenifere warns against school kidnap in Ogun, Lagos coastlinesVanguard
Afenifere alleges marginalisation of South West in federal appointmentsGuardian (blog)
Afenifere Urges Osinbajo to Implement National Conference ReportTHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.