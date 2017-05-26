Implement National Conference Report Now, UPP Tells FG

Party bemoan unfulfilled promises by APC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to implement as a matter of urgent national importance the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference.

While giving its assessment of the two years of governance under an All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, UPP said it observed with sadness the slow pace of governance under the President Buhari-led administration.

The opposition party said despite the modest and successes recorded in the fight against corruption, Nigerian citizens have been undergoing severe economic difficulties.

It also said it was unhappy with the lopsidedness in the appointment of Nigerians into critical Public Offices by President Buhari.

In communique issued at the end of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the UPP which held at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Wednesday, and signed by the National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie and National Secretary, Alhaji Sadeeq Masala, the party said the federal government must not dump the recommendations of the National Conference.

“NEC called on President Buhari and the National Assembly to implement as a matter of urgent national importance the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference which cost Nigerian tax payers the sum of more than N7 billion in hosting the conference,” it said.

On its assessment of the two years of governance under an APC-led administration, UPP said: “instead of creating new jobs for the teeming unemployed Nigerians, several jobs that existed have been lost thereby putting more people in the job market and many manufacturing as well as Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) are shutting down in large numbers.”

“NEC observed with sadness the slow pace of governance under President Buhari. Notwithstanding the modest and successes recorded in the fight against corruption, Nigerian citizens in general have been undergoing severe economic difficulties.

“NEC recommends full payment of internal debts including debt owed to workers and pensioners as a means of reflating the economy and increasing productivity. Contractors who have earned certificates for jobs done must be paid their legitimate earnings.

“NEC is not pleased with lopsidedness in the appointment of Nigerians into critical Public Offices by Buhari. The Federal Character provision in the Nigerian Constitution has been brazenly breached. This attitude of government cannot encourage the growth of nationhood and patriotism.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

