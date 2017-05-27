Implementation of Confab report can save Nigeria — Gowon

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, retd, has lamented that all was not well with Nigeria, noting that the implementation of the proposals made in the 2014 Confab report would engender peace and unity in the country.

He also called for a review of the country’s federal system in order to achieve stability and harmony.

Speaking at Araya, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State during the third session of the Sixth Synod of Oleh Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Gowon noted that the provision of grazing reserves would not put an end to the menace of herdsmen across the country.

Represented by a former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof Jerry Gana, Gowon, who spoke on the theme: Winning Together said the 2014 confab had the best responses to the problems bedevilling Nigeria.

His words:”Given the numerous cultural, political and historical diversities within the country, only a federal structure can provide a sustainable basis for our living in peace, security, and harmony.

“To function well, our federal structure must be fair, balanced, equitable and functional. The federating units must be strong enough.

“Beyond the issue of the fundamental structure of the federation in terms of the centre and federating units, we must agree together on the devolution of power from the centre to the federating units. This is the heart of the demand for restructuring.

“Beyond this, we must also justly and fairly resolve the very contentious issue of fiscal federalism especially in matters of revenue mobilization and resource ownership and control. The matter of who gets what, where and how much is everywhere in the world very fundamental. You cannot wish it away. Look at it now and resolve it justly, clearly and equitably so that we can live together in peace.

“We asked for the kind of good leadership that produces good governance. Restructuring alone cannot do it. Proper allocation of resources cannot do it alone. We need good leadership because resources have to be used wisely, properly and with accountability. “

Stressing the need for government to give top priority to matters of community peace and security, he said grazing reserves was not the answer to the menace of herdsmen.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev John Aruakpor presented the Diocesan Prestigious Award of Honour to 13 persons in appreciation of their contribution to the development of the Isoko nation.

Vanguard

