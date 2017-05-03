Improving workers’ welfare in Enugu
By LOUIS AMOKE
WHEN, on the behest of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government announced the decision to release about N522.74 billion in the first tranche of the Par- is Club refund to the 36 states of the federation to enable them meet pressing financial obligations such as the payment of salaries and pensions arrears, mixed reactions of excitement, doubt, suspense and speculation greeted the move.
When, thereafter, the refund was suc- cessfully released to states for disbursement in line with the purpose it was meant for, it became a subject of controversy as wild ac- cusations and counter accusations, as well as denials/ clarifications over the ingenuity and sincerity of some states to properly manage the refund, dominated the air space.
For instance, it was reported in the nation- al dailies that seven governors were under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting the funds. There was also a plethora of other allegations bordering on the alleged mismanagement of the Paris Club refund, which attracted denials and clarifications from various quarters, especially the Nigeria Governors Forum.
On the modalities for the funds’ disburse- ment , it was reported that the federal gov- ernment, among other criteria, directed that a minimum of about 50 percent of the funds would be devoted to the payment of salaries and pensions, in line with its plan to stimulate the economy vis-à-vis consumer demand.
In Enugu State, where Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi holds sway, contrary to the ill- feelings in some sections of the public over the disbursement, it may interest one to note that prior to the accusations, the gov- ernor had mapped out strategies on how to
transparently disburse the N3.9 billion al- located to the 17 local government areas of the state from the Paris Club refund for the best interest of the beneficiaries.
Consequently, it is on record that the governor, immediately after the state received the fund, constituted a disburse- ment committee made up of all relevant stakeholders, such as representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); Na- tional Union of Local Government Em- ployees (NULGE); Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), state’s Ministry of Finance, state’s Local Govern- ment Pension Board, Local Government Service Commission, among others.
In further display of his commitment to the principles of transparency and ac- countability, the governor also included representatives of the Independent Cor- rupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Directorate of State Services (DSS) in the committee.
It is pertinent to also note that although thefederalgovernmenthadrequestedthat at least 50 percent of the refund should be used for the payment of outstanding sala- ries and pensions, Gov. Ugwuanyi as one who is always there for the people and has deep concern for the pains the Local Gov- ernment workers and pensioners in the state were passing through, as a result of a backlog of unpaid salaries and pensions, directed that 100 percent of the fund be used for the payment of their arrears.
The governor, who was recently conferrewith an award of“ TheMostLabour- friendly Governor in the History of Enugu State”, by the workers of the state, in recognition of his administration’s development strides and commitment to their welfare, despite the severe economic crisis in the country, did not stop at that.
He also directed that all payments be made through bank cheques, in the spirit of transparency and accountability, and equally requested for a full scale verification of the beneficiaries to avoid any form of manipulation or injustice.
The visibly happy workers, who came out en masse to honour Gov. Ugwuanyi at the 2017 May Day celebration, noted that the award was also in appreciation of the governor’s sustained harmonious industrial relationship with the state workforce, such as regular payment of salaries, pensions and other allowances on or before every 25th of every month, when many other states could not do so, and his administration’s feat in the prudent and transparent management of the Paris Club refund, especially the use of 100 % of the Local Governments’ share of the fund to offset the arrears of LG work- ers’ salaries and some pensions arrears owed pensioners in the 17 councils of the state, among others.
They also appreciated the governor for always identifying with them, saying that “Governor Ugwuanyi is the only governor who has attended the May Day celebration consecutively since the inception of his administration”. At the ceremony, which climax was a march past by all the unions under the various ministries, parastatals, agencies, among others, it is pertinent to appreciate the delightful experience of the workers, including the governor, who witnessed for the first time, the pensioners of the state participating in the exercise in a joyful mood.
On the Paris Club Refund’s disbursement chart, the committee agreed that the LG workers will get 75 percent of the refund, representing full payment of their arrears, while the pensioners will get 25 percent, immediately after LG workers are paid, to take care of some of their (pensioners) arrears.
One is, therefore, impressed to note that the commencement of the payment of arrears of LG workers’ salaries in Enugu State has remained successful and commendable, with the beneficiaries smiling to the bank with their full outstanding remuneration. The committee’s secretary, Hon. Innocent Eze, was on hand to confirm that workers in Nsukka Local Government Area, which he noted, has the highest months of outstanding salaries in the 17 local government areas of the state, were the first to receive their 14 months salary arrears being owed them by the Council.
ThefirsttoapplaudGovernorUgwuanyi’s sense of transparency, accountability, and magnanimity towards the management of the Paris Club refund to the state, was the state leadership of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).
The Union, through its chairman, Comrade Kenneth Ugwueze had commended the governor for his wisdom and concern in approving the use of 100% of the refund for the settlement of all the outstanding salaries of Local Government workers in the State and some arrears of LG pensioners. The body described the governor’s decision as a true demonstration of his commitment to their welfare, adding that it has not only brought succor to them but also hope.
Recently, the Bishop of the Diocese of Enugu North (Anglican Communion), Ngwo, Enugu State, the Rt. Rev. Engr. Sosthenes Eze, while conferring on Gov. Ugwuanyi, an award of Transformational Leader of the Year for Infrastructural Development to commemorate the Diocese’s 100 years of preaching the gospel, noted that the governor has shown uncommon love to the less privileged through his administration’s grassroots development initiatives by ex- tending massive development to the mostneglected areas in the rural communities. Amoke writes from Enugu State
This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!