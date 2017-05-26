In 12 Months, Nobody Will Celebrate Corruption Again In Nigeria – EFCC Boss Declares

Malam Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared that his agency would wipe out corruption in the country within the next 12 months.

Magu made this known while speaking to pressmen at the inauguration of the Ibadan zonal office of the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC boss also warned that those who are hellbent on truncating the efforts of the anti-graft agency will fail.

He said: “In spite of the efforts at fighting corruption, some people are still out there celebrating it.” “All these are put together to frustrate us. I want to assure you that they have failed. The fight has just started. We will fish them out, just give us 12 months and you won’t see them again.”

Magu said that he was unruffled with his non-confirmation as the agency’s boss, but that the fight against corruption in the country has now become full blown and he is focused and more determined to tackle the scourge head on.

His words; “I am not bothered by the refusal to confirm my appointment by the National Assembly. On the contrary, it gives me more courage. I work like there is no tomorrow. I work to the last minute.’’

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier said that the Federal Government under his watch had taken the anti-corruption war to another height with the recent release of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which he said, would end the frequent removal of heads of the EFCC.

The post In 12 Months, Nobody Will Celebrate Corruption Again In Nigeria – EFCC Boss Declares appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

