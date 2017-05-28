A’Ibom Insists on Running LGs with Caretaker Committees – THISDAY Newspapers
A'Ibom Insists on Running LGs with Caretaker Committees
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has said he will continue to use caretaker committee members to run affairs of local government administrations in the state as free and fair elections would only be conducted after the recession was over.
